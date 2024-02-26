DAX 17.601 +0,3%ESt50 4.884 +0,0%MSCI World 3.332 +0,2%Dow 38.869 -0,3%Nas 15.941 -0,6%Bitcoin 55.925 +6,3%Euro 1,0838 -0,1%Öl 83,59 +0,6%Gold 2.034 +0,2%
Scout24 Aktie

Marktkap. 4,94 Mrd. EUR KGV 24,84

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

UBS AG

18:46 Uhr
Scout24
67,76 EUR 0,94 EUR 1,41%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Scout24 nach einem Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Dieser sei wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Die ebenfalls bekanntgegebenen mittelfristigen Ziele des Internetportalbetreibers hätten positiv überrascht./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 16:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 16:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Scout24

Analysen zu Scout24

18:46 Scout24 Neutral UBS AG
13:36 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:46 Scout24 Neutral UBS AG
12:26 Scout24 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:41 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

