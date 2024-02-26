Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Scout24 nach einem Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Dieser sei wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Die ebenfalls bekanntgegebenen mittelfristigen Ziele des Internetportalbetreibers hätten positiv überrascht./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 16:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 16:21 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
66,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
67,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,68%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
67,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|18:46
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:36
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:46
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:41
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:36
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:41
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
