Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Scout24 nach dem Kapitalmarkttag des Online-Immobilienportalbetreibers von 66 auf 72 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die neue Strategie sei vernünftig, denn das Unternehmen habe bereits dominante Marktanteile und fokussiere sich nun auf die innovative Erweiterung der Produktpalette, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das angekündigte Ende der aktiven Investitionsphase bedeute eine bessere Kostenstruktur in der Zukunft./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2024 / 23:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2024 / 23:22 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Scout24
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
72,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
67,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,82%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
68,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|08:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.02.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.02.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
