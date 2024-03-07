DAX 17.808 -0,2%ESt50 4.973 +0,0%MSCI World 3.391 +1,0%Dow 38.791 +0,3%Nas 16.273 +1,5%Bitcoin 61.661 +0,8%Euro 1,0934 -0,1%Öl 83,57 +0,3%Gold 2.164 +0,2%
Scout24 Aktie

68,24 EUR +0,94 EUR +1,40 %
STU
Marktkap. 5,06 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,32

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

UBS AG

Scout24 Neutral

08:26 Uhr
Scout24 Neutral
Scout24
68,24 EUR 0,94 EUR 1,40%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Scout24 nach dem Kapitalmarkttag des Online-Immobilienportalbetreibers von 66 auf 72 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die neue Strategie sei vernünftig, denn das Unternehmen habe bereits dominante Marktanteile und fokussiere sich nun auf die innovative Erweiterung der Produktpalette, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das angekündigte Ende der aktiven Investitionsphase bedeute eine bessere Kostenstruktur in der Zukunft./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2024 / 23:22 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2024 / 23:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Scout24

Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Neutral

Unternehmen:
Scout24		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
72,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
67,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,82%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
68,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,51%
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
75,04 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:26 Scout24 Neutral UBS AG
06.03.24 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.03.24 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.02.24 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.02.24 Scout24 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
