Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Scout24 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 81 Euro belassen. Analyst Simon Baker attestierte dem Internetportalbetreiber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie einen soliden Start in ein weiteres Jahr mit mutmaßlich prozentual zweistelligen Wachstumsraten./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:33 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:33 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
81,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
69,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,22%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
69,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Simon Baker
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
78,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.