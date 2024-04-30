DAX 17.946 +0,1%ESt50 4.905 -0,3%MSCI World 3.294 -0,3%Dow 37.903 +0,2%Nas 15.605 -0,3%Bitcoin 54.416 +0,0%Euro 1,0702 -0,1%Öl 83,93 +0,4%Gold 2.301 -0,8%
Marktkap. 5,09 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,32

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

Bernstein Research

Scout24 Outperform

13:21 Uhr
Scout24 Outperform
Scout24
Scout24
69,70 EUR 0,80 EUR 1,16%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Scout24 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 81 Euro belassen. Analyst Simon Baker attestierte dem Internetportalbetreiber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie einen soliden Start in ein weiteres Jahr mit mutmaßlich prozentual zweistelligen Wachstumsraten./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:33 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:33 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Scout24

Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Outperform

Unternehmen:
Scout24		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
81,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
69,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,22%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
69,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,21%
Analyst Name:
Simon Baker 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
78,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

