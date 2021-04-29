|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
32,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,59%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
32,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Johannes Schaller
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,09 €
