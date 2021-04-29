  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

32,16EUR
-0,47EUR
-1,44%
10:32:25
STU
31,95EUR
-0,62EUR
-1,90%
11:53:50
GVIE
30.04.2021 11:41

STMicroelectronics buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen von 40 auf 41 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Vom Großkunden Apple habe es keine schlechten Überraschungen gegeben, schrieb Analyst Johannes Schaller in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick des Halbleiterherstellers für das laufende Jahr sei stark./bek/knd/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 06:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
32,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,59%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
32,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,51%
Analyst Name:
Johannes Schaller 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,09 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

11:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+18,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,45%
Ø Kursziel: 38,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
UBS AG
35,00 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Morgan Stanley
34 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
34,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,45%
Ø Kursziel: 38,09
