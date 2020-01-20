|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
27,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,10%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,63%
|
Analyst Name:
David Mulholland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,89 €
|14:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.01.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.01.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|16.05.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.04.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|14:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:53 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
|14:28 Uhr
|Software buy
|14:20 Uhr
|Takeaway.com Outperform
|14:06 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|13:53 Uhr
|HOCHTIEF kaufen
|13:50 Uhr
|Daimler Halten
|13:45 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|13:44 Uhr
|NORMA Group Hold
|13:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|13:20 Uhr
|Boeing Neutral
|13:16 Uhr
|Roche buy
|13:15 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Outperform
|12:46 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|12:42 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
|12:38 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|12:36 Uhr
|BAT Equal-Weight
|12:31 Uhr
|PUMA Hold
|12:25 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|12:19 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|11:47 Uhr
|BBVA buy
|11:45 Uhr
|LEONI Halten
|11:45 Uhr
|Santander buy
|11:30 Uhr
|Boeing Neutral
|11:15 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|10:59 Uhr
|UBS buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Südzucker buy
|10:27 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|10:10 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|09:57 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|09:54 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|09:52 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|09:51 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|09:50 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|09:27 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|09:27 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|09:22 Uhr
|Nemetschek buy
|09:02 Uhr
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|09:01 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|08:57 Uhr
|AIXTRON buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Covestro add
|08:34 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:26 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|08:23 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|08:23 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|08:21 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|07:58 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|07:50 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|07:48 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|07:42 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan