ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Chipherstellers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Nun könnten die durchschnittlichen Marktschätzungen für das diesjährige Ebit steigen. Die Fundamentaldaten seien solide./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 06:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.