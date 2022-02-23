|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
44,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,20%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
35,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,72 €
|13:46 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
