10.03.2022 13:46

STMicroelectronics Neutral (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach einer bankinternen Technologiekonferenz auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Techwerte hätten sich zuletzt noch schwächer entwickelt als der Markt, obwohl der Sektor nur wenig von der Energieversorgung abhängig sei und die Geschäfte weitgehend international liefen, schrieb Analyst Michael Briest in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Umso mehr sieht er Chancen für Anleger. Auch der Chipkonzern STMicro habe sich auf der Konferenz zu den Folgen des Ukraine-Kriegs geäußert, die laut Management begrenzt seien./tav/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2022 / 03:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,20%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
35,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,30%
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,72 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+44,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,45%
Ø Kursziel: 50,72
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,45%
Ø Kursziel: 50,72
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

