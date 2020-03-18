finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie

18,05EUR
+1,96EUR
+12,18%
11:36:51
STU
18,00EUR
+1,92EUR
+11,91%
11:27:24
PAR
24.03.2020

STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 31,50 auf 26 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Wegen der Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf die Nachfrage und das Angebot in der Chipindustrie senkte Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für STM. Er glaubt dennoch daran, dass sich das Unternehmen im Bereich der analogen Chips in den kommenden drei Jahren doppelt so gut entwickeln dürfte wie die restliche Branche. Auch die Bewertung der Aktie bleibe attraktiv./kro/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2020 / 05:09 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
26,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
15,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
63,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
18,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,04%
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

09:21 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.03.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Morgan Stanley
17.03.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
12.03.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
10.03.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+54,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +54,20%
Ø Kursziel: 27,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
22
24
26
28
30
32
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
30,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23 €
UBS AG
24,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
26,00 €
Barclays Capital
32,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
