ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 31,50 auf 26 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Wegen der Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf die Nachfrage und das Angebot in der Chipindustrie senkte Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für STM. Er glaubt dennoch daran, dass sich das Unternehmen im Bereich der analogen Chips in den kommenden drei Jahren doppelt so gut entwickeln dürfte wie die restliche Branche. Auch die Bewertung der Aktie bleibe attraktiv./kro/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2020 / 05:09 / UTC

