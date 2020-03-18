|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
26,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
15,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
18,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,83 €
|09:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
