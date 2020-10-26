  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

26,79EUR
+0,70EUR
+2,68%
17:04:24
STU
26,44EUR
+0,20EUR
+0,74%
18:55:52
BTE
28.07.2020 20:21

STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics angesichts der Ausgabe neuer Wandelanleihen als Ersatz für bisherige Schuldverschreibungen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Die Bewertung de Aktie des Chipkonzerns habe noch immer Aufholbedarf im Vergleich zu anderen Branchenwerten, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / 16:31 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Outperform

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
26,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,38%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
26,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,98%
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

26.10.20 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
23.10.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
23.10.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
23.10.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+20,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,61%
Ø Kursziel: 32,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
26
28
30
32
34
36
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
33,00 €
Barclays Capital
36,00 €
UBS AG
32 €
Credit Suisse Group
35,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,61%
Ø Kursziel: 32,31
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

