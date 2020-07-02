LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 27 auf 29 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die meisten von ihm beobachteten Hardware-Unternehmen aus der Technologiebranche hätten die Virus-Krise im ersten Quartal gut überstanden und für das zweite Jahresviertel entweder eine Talsohle oder weiter starke Resultate in Aussicht gestellt, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Die Aktien des Halbleiterherstellers STMicroelectronics seien derweil attraktiv bewertet und die guten Fundamentaldaten des Unternehmens würden unterschätzt./la/jha/