STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

24.07.2020 14:06

STMicroelectronics overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen von 29 auf 31 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal und der Ausblick hätten die Stärke des Halbleiterherstellers in schwierigen Zeiten unter Beweis gestellt, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das erhöhte Kursziel spiegele die angehobenen Schätzungen wider./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2020 / 18:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics overweight

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
26,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,63%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
25,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,29%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

