LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen von 29 auf 31 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal und der Ausblick hätten die Stärke des Halbleiterherstellers in schwierigen Zeiten unter Beweis gestellt, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das erhöhte Kursziel spiegele die angehobenen Schätzungen wider./mf/edh