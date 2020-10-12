LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Chipkonzern habe sein Umsatzziel für das vierte Quartal deutlich nach oben geschraubt, obwohl der Netzwerkausrüster Huawei wegen erlassener Restriktionen gleich null dazu beigetragen habe, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Es sehe so aus, als ob das mittelfristige Ziel eines 12 Milliarden US-Dollar hohen Umsatzes deutlich schneller erreicht werde als am Markt erwartet./tih/gl