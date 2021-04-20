Aktie in diesem Artikel Zalando 86,40 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Euro belassen. Der operative Gewinn (Ebit) des Online-Modehändlers habe die Erwartungen im ersten Quartal deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jörg Frey in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Analyst will seine Schätzungen nun überprüfen./mf/mis

