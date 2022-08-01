  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
14.09.2022 16:06

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: Anleger schicken MTU Aero Engines am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: Anleger schicken MTU Aero Engines am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus
Fokus auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von MTU Aero Engines. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 164,10 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 164,10 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie bis auf 163,35 EUR ein. Mit einem Wert von 165,45 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 126.056 MTU Aero Engines-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 221,10 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.02.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie damit 25,78 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 05.07.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 159,40 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 2,95 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 220,50 EUR aus.

Am 27.07.2022 äußerte sich MTU Aero Engines zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. MTU Aero Engines hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 2,14 EUR je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,08 EUR je Aktie gewesen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.289,00 EUR in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 30,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte MTU Aero Engines einen Umsatz von 989,00 EUR eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 27.10.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Schätzungsweise am 26.10.2023 dürfte MTU Aero Engines die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2022 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass MTU Aero Engines ein EPS in Höhe von 7,86 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie

Rolls-Royce-Aktie gibt merklich nach: Erholung der Langstreckenflüge macht Hoffnung

Analysten sehen bei MTU Aero Engines-Aktie Potenzial

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf MTU Aero Engines AG
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf MTU Aero Engines AG
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: MTU Aero Engines

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.09.22
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.net)
13.09.22
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittag billiger (finanzen.net)
13.09.22
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Dienstagvormittag billiger (finanzen.net)
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
13.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: BofA senkt MTU auf 'Neutral' - Ziel gesenkt auf 185 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie (finanzen.net)
04.08.22
Rolls-Royce-Aktie gibt merklich nach: Erholung der Langstreckenflüge macht Hoffnung (dpa-afx)
02.08.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für MTU auf 183 Euro - 'Halten' (dpa-afx)
01.08.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für MTU auf 182 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MTU Aero Engines News
RSS Feed
MTU Aero Engines zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyUBS AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.07.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
01.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HoldWarburg Research
19.01.2022MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley
03.08.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
04.05.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
03.05.2021MTU Aero Engines VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
30.04.2021MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MTU Aero Engines AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zur MTU Aero Engines Aktie

mehr

Meistgelesene MTU Aero Engines News

13.09.22MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittag billiger
13.09.22MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot
13.09.22MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Dienstagvormittag billiger
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie
13.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: BofA senkt MTU auf 'Neutral' - Ziel gesenkt auf 185 Euro
26.08.22DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.08.22DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.09.22DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.09.22DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.09.22DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Global Payments – nach Fehlausbruch abwärts?
BVB Aktie vor Champions-League-Spiel gegen Manchester City unter Druck
Commerzbank mit vorsichtigem Optimismus
Lufthansa Aktie unter Druck - Das ist der Grund
Vontobel: Interview: Hohe Nachfrage nach E-Autos in China
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fünf aktuelle Investment Buzzwörter, die jeder Anleger kennen sollte
Goldgräberstimmung in der Lithium-Branche
Weniger ist mehr
Auf Inflation folgt Rezession? Die NuBank-Chance und Meta vs. BeReal
Kursschwankungen am Kapitalmarkt abfedern - mit lukrativen Immobilieninvestments
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

MTU Aero Engines Peer Group News

17:10 UhrWhy General Electric Stock Is Still Falling
16:50 UhrGE helps Los Angeles grid accommodate renewables
16:21 UhrFAA awards Raytheon Intelligence & Space contract to modernize WAAS
16:00 UhrChina Airlines Completes its Asset Records Solution With Adoption of GE Digital’s Record Management System
16:00 UhrChina Airlines Completes its Asset Records Solution With Adoption of GE Digital’s Record Management System
15:00 UhrIs Most-Watched Stock General Electric Company (GE) Worth Betting on Now?
12:02 UhrGE to Provide Services to Enhance Operational Reliability at Taurus Arm’s 500 MW Bazyan Power Plant in Iraq
12:00 UhrGE’s FACTS technology helps the City of Los Angeles move closer to its renewable energy goals
09:59 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - aber Abwärtsdruck lässt nach
09:18 UhrGE Healthcare and Wayra collaborate with seven healthtech start-ups to drive the digital transformation of healthcare across “Europe, the Middle East and Africa

News von

Das Comeback der Bausparverträge
Neue Wasserstoff-Fantasie und die dänische Energiewende-Aktie
Diese sechs Aktien profitieren von steigenden Zinsen
Kommt jetzt der Strompreis-Schock? Das Energie-Superhirn packt aus
Zwei Optionen, mit denen Sie Ihre Rente vor der Inflation retten

Heute im Fokus

Inflationssorgen: DAX pendelt um 13.000 Punkte -- Wall Street etwas höher -- Uniper verhandelt mit Bund über Mehrheitsbeteiligung -- Bund stößt Lufthansa-Aktien ab -- KION, Sixt im Fokus

US-Erzeugerpreise fallen im August wie erwartet leicht zurück. Aurubis erweitert Vorstand. Starbucks will Gewinn durch neues Konzept deutlich steigern. DHL Supply Chain investiert hohen Millionenbetrag in Indien. Dow plant Anlage für chemisches Kunststoff-Recycling in Sachsen. Siemens: Bayerns größte Anlage für grünen Wasserstoff startet. Oddo mit Empfehlung für KRONES. CEWE findet neue Chefin.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen