MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: Anleger schicken MTU Aero Engines am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 164,10 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie bis auf 163,35 EUR ein. Mit einem Wert von 165,45 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 126.056 MTU Aero Engines-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 221,10 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.02.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie damit 25,78 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 05.07.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 159,40 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 2,95 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 220,50 EUR aus.

Am 27.07.2022 äußerte sich MTU Aero Engines zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. MTU Aero Engines hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 2,14 EUR je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,08 EUR je Aktie gewesen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.289,00 EUR in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 30,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte MTU Aero Engines einen Umsatz von 989,00 EUR eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 27.10.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Schätzungsweise am 26.10.2023 dürfte MTU Aero Engines die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2022 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass MTU Aero Engines ein EPS in Höhe von 7,86 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie

Rolls-Royce-Aktie gibt merklich nach: Erholung der Langstreckenflüge macht Hoffnung

Analysten sehen bei MTU Aero Engines-Aktie Potenzial

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf MTU Aero Engines AG Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf MTU Aero Engines AG Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf MTU Aero Engines AG

Bildquellen: MTU Aero Engines