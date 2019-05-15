|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 3.500,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 2.976,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,59%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.980,44
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Stephen Ju
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.458,33
|18:21 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:36 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:31 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:01 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.19
|Alphabet A (ex Google) verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.11.08
|Alphabet A (ex Google) sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.08
|Alphabet A (ex Google) verkaufen
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.07
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.06
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Der Aktionär
|02.11.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) neutral
|JMP Securities LLC
|12.10.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.09.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.07.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
