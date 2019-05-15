  • Suche
Lieferengpässe und Inflationsgefahren prägen den Kapitalmarkt im Jahr 2022 - der Marktausblick von XTB verrät Ihnen alles, was Sie jetzt wissen müssen-w-

Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

2.632,50EUR
+202,50EUR
+8,33%
19:31:35
STU
2.980,44USD
+227,56USD
+8,27%
19:31:45
NDB

WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059 / Symbol: GOOGL

02.02.2022 18:21

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für die Alphabet A-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen von 3400 auf 3500 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Google-Mutterkonzern habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Stephen Ju in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Prognosen für den Umsatz und das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda). Bei Alphabet spiele künstliche Intelligenz weiterhin eine führende Rolle. Google mache Werbung zugänglicher für Vermarkter aller Größen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 09:22 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 3.500,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 2.976,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,59%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.980,44		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,43%
Analyst Name:
Stephen Ju 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.458,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

18:21 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:36 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight Barclays Capital
13:31 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:01 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:21 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alphabet A (ex Google) News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+16,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,03%
Ø Kursziel: 3.458,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
3300
3350
3400
3450
3500
3550
3600
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.600,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
3.500,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.400,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3.450,00 $
Barclays Capital
3.300,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
3.500,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,03%
Ø Kursziel: 3.458,33
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:32 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
15:42 Uhr ExxonMobil Buy
15:39 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
15:38 Uhr Salzgitter Buy
15:28 Uhr United Parcel Service Hold
15:23 Uhr Vantage Towers Overweight
15:20 Uhr TeamViewer Kaufen
14:41 Uhr Kone Neutral
14:26 Uhr Kone Buy
13:45 Uhr Kone Overweight
13:32 Uhr Novo Nordisk Outperform
13:26 Uhr JOST Werke Buy
13:24 Uhr UBS Buy
12:49 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
12:48 Uhr JCDecaux Equal Weight
12:47 Uhr Novartis Market-Perform
12:46 Uhr TeamViewer Equal Weight
12:46 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight
12:45 Uhr Orsted Buy
12:43 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight
12:43 Uhr KRONES Buy
12:43 Uhr AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Overweight
12:42 Uhr Zur Rose Sell
12:37 Uhr Novartis Underweight
12:29 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
12:28 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
12:28 Uhr Diageo Buy
12:27 Uhr TeamViewer Outperform
12:27 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Buy
12:24 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
12:22 Uhr ADLER Underweight
12:21 Uhr LEG Immobilien Underweight
12:21 Uhr TAG Immobilien Overweight
12:20 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
12:12 Uhr Orsted Sector Perform
12:11 Uhr Santander Sector Perform
12:06 Uhr Clariant Buy
11:59 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
11:55 Uhr Orsted Neutral
11:50 Uhr AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Conviction Buy List
11:50 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
11:39 Uhr Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
11:38 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
11:36 Uhr United Parcel Service Equal Weight
11:24 Uhr JENOPTIK Add
11:20 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
11:16 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
11:13 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
11:11 Uhr United Parcel Service Buy
10:49 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

