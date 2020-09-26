|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 400,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 358,87
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,46%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 112,28
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
256,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Timothy Arcuri
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 236,88
|11:07 Uhr
|Merck kaufen
|11:06 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|10:59 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|10:58 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|10:57 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|10:57 Uhr
|SAP buy
|10:56 Uhr
|Evonik Outperform
|10:18 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|10:17 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|10:17 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|10:16 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|09:54 Uhr
|DEUTZ buy
|09:54 Uhr
|Diageo Sector Perform
|09:22 Uhr
|Diageo Underperform
|09:02 Uhr
|Ströer buy
|08:29 Uhr
|Südzucker buy
|08:29 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|08:29 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|08:28 Uhr
|Danone buy
|07:45 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|07:44 Uhr
|TOTAL overweight
|07:44 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|07:40 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|07:17 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|07:15 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|07:14 Uhr
|Kone overweight
|07:02 Uhr
|Netflix buy
|07:01 Uhr
|Siemens Equal weight
|25.09.20
|Siemens Outperform
|25.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|25.09.20
|Danone Neutral
|25.09.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
|25.09.20
|Barclays overweight
|25.09.20
|Lloyds Banking Group Neutral
|25.09.20
|Nestlé overweight
|25.09.20
|Klöckner Halten
|25.09.20
|Sartorius vz. overweight
|25.09.20
|Rheinmetall buy
|25.09.20
|Dürr buy
|25.09.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|25.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|25.09.20
|RATIONAL Underperform
|25.09.20
|Philips Neutral
|25.09.20
|Daimler Outperform
|25.09.20
|Continental Neutral
|25.09.20
|MorphoSys Neutral
|25.09.20
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|25.09.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|25.09.20
|AXA buy
|25.09.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
