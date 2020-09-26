finanzen.net
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

98,43EUR
+2,21EUR
+2,30%
13:12:22
STU
112,28USD
+4,06USD
+3,75%
26.09.2020
NAS
23.06.2020 12:06

Apple buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Apple von 325 auf 400 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Timothy Arcuri stockte seine Ergebnisschätzung für den iPhone-Konzern in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie etwas auf und legte zudem einen höheren Bewertungsmaßstab zu Grunde. Seine Analysen und die Ergebnisse der Asien-Experten ließen für den Juni angesichts starker Nachfrage nach dem iPhone SE2 mehr Optimismus zu./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 00:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 400,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 358,87		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 112,28		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
256,25%
Analyst Name:
Timothy Arcuri 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 236,88
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Apple Aktie

+110,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +110,97%
Ø Kursziel: 236,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
0
100
200
300
400
500
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
80,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
440,00 $
Barclays Capital
100,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
95,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
445,00 $
UBS AG
115,00 $
Morgan Stanley
520,00 $
Bernstein Research
100,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +110,97%
Ø Kursziel: 236,88
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

