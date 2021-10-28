|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 175,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 149,49
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,06%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 149,08
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,39%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 154,86
|12:42 Uhr
|TeamViewer Outperform
|12:39 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|12:36 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Clariant Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Linde Overweight
|12:32 Uhr
|Eni Overweight
|12:30 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|11:43 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|10:54 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|10:52 Uhr
|Valeo SA Buy
|10:48 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|10:45 Uhr
|Nemetschek Hold
|10:41 Uhr
|Amazon Buy
|10:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|10:35 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|10:14 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|10:13 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|10:13 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|10:09 Uhr
|adesso Kaufen
|09:42 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|09:39 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|09:39 Uhr
|Eni Outperform
|09:30 Uhr
|SAFRAN Overweight
|09:27 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|09:23 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|09:22 Uhr
|Daimler Conviction Buy List
|09:20 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|Nokia Overweight
|09:12 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|09:10 Uhr
|Merck Overweight
|08:47 Uhr
|UniCredit Outperform
|08:46 Uhr
|Fresenius Buy
|08:45 Uhr
|Kone Outperform
|08:45 Uhr
|Daimler Overweight
|08:32 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|08:23 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|08:18 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|08:18 Uhr
|WPP 2012 Hold
|08:17 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|08:14 Uhr
|Valeo SA Neutral
|08:13 Uhr
|Amazon Buy
|08:12 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|08:02 Uhr
|NeXR Technologies Halten
|08:02 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07:58 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|07:57 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|07:46 Uhr
|Shell B Buy
|07:41 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
