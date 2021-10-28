  • Suche
Apple Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeit für das neue iPhone 13 sei merklich höher als im vergangenen Jahr für das 12er-Modell, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Nachfrage sei also wohl stark./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2021 / 19:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2021 / 19:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 175,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 149,49		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,06%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 149,08		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,39%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 154,86
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

