ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeit für das neue iPhone 13 sei merklich höher als im vergangenen Jahr für das 12er-Modell, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Nachfrage sei also wohl stark./ajx/mis