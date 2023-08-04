Apple Aktie
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Apple auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 167 US-Dollar belassen. Die Vorstellung des iPhone 15 sei weitgehend ein "Non-Event" gewesen, schrieb Analyst Tim Long in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die größte Überraschung sei gewesen, dass der durchschnittliche Verkaufspreis im Vergleich zum vergangenen Jahr nicht angehoben, während der des iPhone Pro Max um 100 Dollar hochgesetzt worden sei./ck/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 11:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 11:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 167,00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
$ 174,88
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,51%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 174,96
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,55%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Long
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
