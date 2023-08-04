DAX 15.675 -0,3%ESt50 4.228 -0,3%MSCI World 2.956 -0,5%Dow 34.727 +0,2%Nas 13.834 +0,4%Bitcoin 24.450 +1,7%Euro 1,0740 -0,2%Öl 92,39 +0,5%Gold 1.913 +0,0%
Apple Aktie

163,12 EUR -0,86 EUR -0,52 %
STU
174,96 USD -1,34 USD -0,76 %
NDB
Marktkap. 2595,7 Mrd. EUR

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Barclays Capital

Apple Equal Weight

16:26 Uhr
Apple Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
163,12 EUR -0,86 EUR -0,52%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Apple auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 167 US-Dollar belassen. Die Vorstellung des iPhone 15 sei weitgehend ein "Non-Event" gewesen, schrieb Analyst Tim Long in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die größte Überraschung sei gewesen, dass der durchschnittliche Verkaufspreis im Vergleich zum vergangenen Jahr nicht angehoben, während der des iPhone Pro Max um 100 Dollar hochgesetzt worden sei./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 11:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 11:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
$ 167,00
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
$ 174,88		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,51%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 174,96		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,55%
Analyst Name:
Tim Long 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

