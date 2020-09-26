finanzen.net
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

98,43EUR
+2,21EUR
+2,30%
13:12:22
STU
112,28USD
+4,06USD
+3,75%
26.09.2020
NAS
23.06.2020 10:31

Apple Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Produktveranstaltung des iPhone-Herstellers auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 295 US-Dollar belassen. Diese sei weitgehend wie erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Matthew Cabral in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit einem starken Fokus auf die Privatsphäre von Nutzern setze sich Apple weiterhin von Wettbewerbern ab./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 01:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 295,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 358,87		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,80%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 112,28		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
162,74%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Cabral 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 236,88
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

Analysensuche

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+110,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +110,97%
Ø Kursziel: 236,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
0
100
200
300
400
500
Barclays Capital
100,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
95,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
440,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
80,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
445,00 $
Bernstein Research
100,00 $
UBS AG
115,00 $
Morgan Stanley
520,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +110,97%
Ø Kursziel: 236,88
