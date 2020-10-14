finanzen.net

Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

101,44EUR
-2,14EUR
-2,07%
13:57:33
STU
121,19USD
+0,09USD
+0,07%
02:00:00
NAS
15.10.2020 08:01

Apple Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple von 95 auf 106 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Vorstellung der neuen, 5G-fähigen iPhones habe weitgehend den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Matthew Cabral in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er hob seine Gewinnschätzungen mit Blick auf den nun erwarteten Austausch älterer Smartphones von Kunden durch neue Geräte an./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / 08:46 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 106,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 121,19		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 121,19		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,53%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Cabral 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 193,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

