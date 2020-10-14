|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 106,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 121,19
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,53%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 121,19
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Cabral
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 193,67
|08:01 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.20
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.20
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.20
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.20
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.20
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:52 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain Neutral
|12:48 Uhr
|JCDecaux Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|12:09 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|11:37 Uhr
|TOTAL Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Schaeffler Sell
|11:36 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Valeo SA buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Peugeot buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
|11:35 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|11:35 Uhr
|Stabilus buy
|11:35 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|11:34 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Air Liquide Hold
|10:52 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Siltronic Outperform
|10:49 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Outperform
|10:48 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform
|10:32 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|10:28 Uhr
|GEA Equal-Weight
|10:28 Uhr
|Roche buy
|10:27 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Hold
|10:26 Uhr
|Covestro Halten
|10:24 Uhr
|Drägerwerk buy
|10:04 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|09:59 Uhr
|Roche Outperform
|09:57 Uhr
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|09:54 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|09:50 Uhr
|Inditex Equal weight
|09:47 Uhr
|GEA Reduce
|09:45 Uhr
|Dürr buy
|08:49 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|08:44 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Reduce
|08:23 Uhr
|Netflix buy
|08:22 Uhr
|Danone buy
|08:11 Uhr
|Prosus overweight
|07:46 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|07:45 Uhr
|ASOS Equal weight
|07:32 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Sector Perform
|07:28 Uhr
|Swiss Re Outperform
|07:27 Uhr
|AXA Outperform
|07:26 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
|07:20 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|14.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|14.10.20
|ConocoPhillips Outperform
|14.10.20
|Boeing Neutral
|14.10.20
|Apple Neutral
