ArcelorMittal Aktie
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 28 auf 27 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen seien etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings stehe dem Stahlkonzern ein herausforderndes zweites Halbjahr bevor./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 08:30 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Hold
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
20,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,00%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
19,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,61%
|
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,18 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu ArcelorMittal
|11:16
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:01
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:16
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:01
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:01
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.06.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|23.09.19
|ArcelorMittal Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.10.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
