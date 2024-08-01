DAX 17.845 -1,3%ESt50 4.698 -1,4%MSCI World 3.497 -0,6%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.587 -1,7%Euro 1,0822 +0,3%Öl 79,86 -0,2%Gold 2.463 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Intel 855681 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX BASF BASF11 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Konjunktursorgen: DAX fällt deutlich unter 18.000 Zähler -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- Amazon und Apple verdienen mehr -- Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Snap, Intel im Fokus
Top News
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Investmenttipp: Hold-Note für Symrise-Aktie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Optimale Diversifikation: Wie viele Aktien sollten Sie in Ihrem Portfolio haben? Jetzt mehr erfahren!

ArcelorMittal Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
19,77 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,03 %
STU
20,77 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,72 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 17,16 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,43

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol AMSYF

Deutsche Bank AG

ArcelorMittal Hold

11:16 Uhr
ArcelorMittal Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ArcelorMittal
19,77 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,03%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 28 auf 27 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen seien etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings stehe dem Stahlkonzern ein herausforderndes zweites Halbjahr bevor./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 08:30 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Hold

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
20,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,00%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
19,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,61%
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,18 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

11:16 ArcelorMittal Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:01 ArcelorMittal Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:11 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.24 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.24 ArcelorMittal Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal