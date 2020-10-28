Aktie in diesem Artikel Bayer 42,07 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Bayer nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 73 Euro belassen. Angesichts des schwachen Agrargeschäfts hätten der Umsatz und die Gewinnkennziffern der Leverkusener zwar insgesamt enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Gunther Zechmann in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. In der Pharmasparte aber gebe es Zeichen einer Erholung von der Covid-Krise, und im Geschäft mit rezeptfreien Medikamenten habe die Profitabilität sogar deutlich positiv überrascht./la/gl