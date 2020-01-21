FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Easyjet auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 1540 Pence belassen. Der jüngste Zwischenbericht der Airline sei besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 06:51 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.