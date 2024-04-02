EssilorLuxottica Aktie
WKN 863195
ISIN FR0000121667
Symbol ESLOF
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 181 Euro belassen. Vom Bericht des Brillenherstellers für das erste Quartal dürften kaum positive Impulse ausgehen, schrieb Analyst Robert Krankowski in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie vor der Zahlenveröffentlichung./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2024 / 16:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.04.2024 / 16:37 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
181,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
204,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,58%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
204,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,66%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Krankowski
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
195,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica
|16:16
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:31
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:16
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:31
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:31
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:16
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG