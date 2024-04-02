DAX 18.403 +0,2%ESt50 5.071 +0,0%MSCI World 3.410 +0,2%Dow 39.239 +0,3%Nas 16.429 +0,9%Bitcoin 62.711 +2,9%Euro 1,0860 +0,3%Öl 89,28 -0,3%Gold 2.291 -0,4%

EssilorLuxottica Aktie

204,90 EUR -5,40 EUR -2,57 %
STU
210,60 EUR +1,70 EUR +0,81 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 94,25 Mrd. EUR KGV 35,77

WKN 863195

ISIN FR0000121667

Symbol ESLOF

UBS AG

EssilorLuxottica Neutral

19:46 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
EssilorLuxottica
204,90 EUR -5,40 EUR -2,57%
Charts| News| Analysen


ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 181 Euro belassen. Vom Bericht des Brillenherstellers für das erste Quartal dürften kaum positive Impulse ausgehen, schrieb Analyst Robert Krankowski in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie vor der Zahlenveröffentlichung./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2024 / 16:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.04.2024 / 16:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nor Gal / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Neutral

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
181,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
204,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,58%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
204,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,66%
Analyst Name:
Robert Krankowski 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
195,17 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

