EVOTEC Aktie WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809

36,67EUR
+0,60EUR
+1,66%
11:30:07
STU
16.06.2021 11:21

EVOTEC SE buy (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Evotec nach einer Investorenkonferenz der Investmentbank auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Der Wirkstoffforscher sei auf einem guten Weg, schrieb Analyst Christian Ehmann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Nachrichtenfluss dürfte erfreulich bleiben./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2021 / 14:00 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EVOTEC buy

Unternehmen:
EVOTEC SE		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
36,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
36,67 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,08%
Analyst Name:
Christian Ehmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
36,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

11:21 Uhr EVOTEC buy Warburg Research
19.05.21 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.05.21 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.05.21 EVOTEC buy Warburg Research
11.05.21 EVOTEC add Baader Bank
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

Kursziele EVOTEC Aktie

-1,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,15%
Ø Kursziel: 36,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
RBC Capital Markets
39,00 €
Baader Bank
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
Warburg Research
40,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,15%
Ø Kursziel: 36,25
alle EVOTEC SE Kursziele

