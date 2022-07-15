  • Suche
Inditex Aktie

24,21EUR
+0,70EUR
+2,98%
10:59:59
FSE
24,36EUR
+0,93EUR
+3,97%
15.07.2022
GVIE

WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

18.07.2022 12:21

Inditex Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Inditex von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 22 auf 29 Euro angehoben. Analystin Olivia Townsend kann die Skepsis für Wachstums- und Margenerwartungen am Markt nicht nachvollziehen. Die Expertin hob ihre Ergebnisprognosen für den Modehändler in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie bis zum Geschäftsjahr 2025 um bis zu 13 Prozent und liegt zweistellig über dem Marktkonsens. Das Unternehmen gehe effizient mit seinem Kapital um, was auch Investoren zunehmend auffallen sollte./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2022 / 10:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
24,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,05%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
24,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,79%
Analyst Name:
Olivia Townsend 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

12:21 Uhr Inditex Buy UBS AG
04.07.22 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.06.22 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.22 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.06.22 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Einzelhändler im Fokus
Zalando-, ABOUT YOU-Aktien & Co. erholen sich - Sektorverlierer im ersten Halbjahr
Nach einem katastrophal schlecht verlaufenen ersten Halbjahr versucht die europäische Einzelhandelsbranche zum Start in den Monat Juli wieder etwas Boden gutzumachen.
30.06.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Inditex-Aktie im Juni 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
H&M-Aktie in Grün: H&M verdient mehr als erwartet (dpa-afx)
16.06.22
Inditex-Aktie: Mit vollen Taschen (finanzen.net)
09.06.22
Inditex präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Inditex auf 27,50 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
08.06.22
Inditex-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Wachstum übertrifft Erwartungen (finanzen.net)
08.06.22
Marta Ortega: Rekordzahlen zum Einstand auf dem Chefsessel der Zara-Mutter Inditex (Handelsblatt)
08.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Einzelhandelswerte atmen mit Inditex auf (Dow Jones)
16.03.22
Inditex will die Dividende erhöhen (MyDividends)
16.03.22
Inditex will die Dividende erhöhen (MyDividends)

RSS Feed
Kursziele Inditex Aktie

+11,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,29%
Ø Kursziel: 26,94
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28 €
Barclays Capital
27,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
29,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,29%
Ø Kursziel: 26,94
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

