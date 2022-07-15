|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
24,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,05%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
24,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivia Townsend
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,94 €
|12:21 Uhr
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
