Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 163,48 Mrd. EURKGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Inditex nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum des Textilkonzerns im vergangenen Quartal falle weitgehend erwartungsgemäß aus und das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) etwas besser, schrieb Matthew Clements am Mittwochmorgen. Die Aussagen zum aktuellen Geschäft entsprächen den Erwartungen./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:33 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
53,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,65%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
53,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Clements
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,11 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|14:01
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:56
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:51
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:36
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:01
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.01.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG