Inditex Aktie

53,62 EUR +1,30 EUR +2,48 %
STU
48,46 CHF +1,39 CHF +2,96 %
BRX
Marktkap. 163,48 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
53,62 EUR 1,30 EUR 2,48%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Inditex nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum des Textilkonzerns im vergangenen Quartal falle weitgehend erwartungsgemäß aus und das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) etwas besser, schrieb Matthew Clements am Mittwochmorgen. Die Aussagen zum aktuellen Geschäft entsprächen den Erwartungen./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
55,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
53,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,65%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
53,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,57%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Clements 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,11 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

