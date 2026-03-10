DAX 23.598 -1,6%ESt50 5.768 -1,2%MSCI World 4.428 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,0975 +0,0%Nas 22.697 +0,0%Bitcoin 60.036 -0,3%Euro 1,1585 -0,2%Öl 90,73 -0,7%Gold 5.178 -0,2%
Ausblick: BMW präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS unter Druck: Was den Rüstungssektor belastet
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Marktkap. 52,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

11:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
45,83 EUR -0,50 EUR -1,08%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit dem Krieg im Nahen Osten eröffneten sich für den Logistiker geschäftliche Möglichkeiten, schrieb Marco Limite am Dienstagabend. Diese seien aber noch nicht zu quantifizieren./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 20:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
46,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,19%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
45,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,83%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

11:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
10.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Warburg Research
09.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
06.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
06.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
