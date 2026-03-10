DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 52,35 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit dem Krieg im Nahen Osten eröffneten sich für den Logistiker geschäftliche Möglichkeiten, schrieb Marco Limite am Dienstagabend. Diese seien aber noch nicht zu quantifizieren./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 20:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
46,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,19%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,83%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
