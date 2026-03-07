DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 51,68 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Geringere Luftfrachtkapazitäten infolge des Kriegs im Nahen Osten könnten dem Expressgeschäft des Logistikanbieters zugutekommen, schrieb Marco Limite am Freitagabend. Sowohl die Preise als auch die Volumina dürften im Expressgeschäft steigen./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2026 / 17:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
45,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,23%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
