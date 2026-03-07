DAX 22.930 -2,8%ESt50 5.545 -3,1%MSCI World 4.374 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto 8,9320 +3,0%Nas 22.388 -1,6%Bitcoin 58.704 +2,5%Euro 1,1521 -0,1%Öl 107,0 +14,7%Gold 5.094 -0,2%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

45,21 EUR -0,99 EUR -2,14 %
STU
Marktkap. 51,68 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Barclays Capital

09:11 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
45,21 EUR -0,99 EUR -2,14%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Geringere Luftfrachtkapazitäten infolge des Kriegs im Nahen Osten könnten dem Expressgeschäft des Logistikanbieters zugutekommen, schrieb Marco Limite am Freitagabend. Sowohl die Preise als auch die Volumina dürften im Expressgeschäft steigen./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2026 / 17:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
45,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,23%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
45,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,44%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,06 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

09:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
06.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
06.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
05.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 gibt zum Handelsende nach
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Deutsche Post, Lufthansa, Euronext, Lanxess, Siemens Energy
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) gewinnt am Freitagnachmittag an Boden
dpa-afx DHL-Aktie profitiert: Barclays hebt Rating auf 'Overweight'
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 sackt am Nachmittag ab
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
