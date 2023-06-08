DAX 15.972 -0,1%ESt50 4.298 +0,0%TDax 3.208 +0,2%Dow 33.834 +0,5%Nas 13.239 +1,0%Bitcoin 24.725 +0,6%Euro 1,0764 -0,2%Öl 76,23 +0,9%Gold 1.963 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Plug Power A1JA81 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 EVOTEC 566480 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Uniper UNSE01 TUI TUAG50 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wartemodus: DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen grün -- UBS und Regierung mit Garantievertrag -- GM setzt auf Teslas Ladenetz -- Binance.US stoppt Dollar-Geschäfte -- Delivery Hero, Dürr, BTC im Fokus
Top News
Kryptobörse Binance.US stoppt nach SEC-Klage Dollar-Geschäfte - Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin verlieren
Jefferies belässt Delivery Hero auf 'Buy' - 'Schlafender Riese' - Delivery Hero-Aktie legt zu
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Inditex Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
33,61 EUR +0,22 EUR +0,66 %
STU
33,64 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,18 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.104,65 Mrd. EUR KGV21,38

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

UBS AG

Inditex Buy

11:11
Teilen
Inditex Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen fürs erste Geschäftsquartal von 33 auf 38 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Modekonzern habe ein beeindruckendes Zahlenwerk vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zuversicht in das mittelfristige Umsatz- und Margenpotenzial habe zugenommen./mis/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 16:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 16:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
33,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,79%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
33,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,06%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,19 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

11:11 Inditex Buy UBS AG
08.06.23 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.23 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
08.06.23 Inditex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.06.23 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

RSS Feed
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) zu myNews hinzufügen