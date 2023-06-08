Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen fürs erste Geschäftsquartal von 33 auf 38 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Modekonzern habe ein beeindruckendes Zahlenwerk vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zuversicht in das mittelfristige Umsatz- und Margenpotenzial habe zugenommen./mis/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 16:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 16:48 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
33,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,79%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
33,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,19 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.03.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG