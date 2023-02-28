DAX 14.770 -3,0%ESt50 4.036 -3,4%TDax 3.163 -2,8%Dow 32.155 +0,8%Nas 11.428 +2,1%Bitcoin 23.140 +0,2%Euro 1,0624 -1,0%Öl 76,04 -2,0%Gold 1.907 +0,2%
28,36 EUR -0,88 EUR -3,01 %
STU
27,87 EUR -1,22 EUR -4,19 %
BTE
WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie habe die Konsensschätzung knapp verpasst, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Mittelzufluss (Cashflow) des Modekonzerns sei aber nach wie vor stark./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2023 / 07:25 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
29,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,99%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
28,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,80%
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

11:51 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:51 Inditex Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:21 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.03.23 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.02.23 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

