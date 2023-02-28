Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie habe die Konsensschätzung knapp verpasst, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Mittelzufluss (Cashflow) des Modekonzerns sei aber nach wie vor stark./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2023 / 07:25 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Inditex
|SN77A0
|15.09.2023
|27,64
|26,33
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Inditex
|SQ8XC5
|15.03.2024
|26,00
|23,74
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Hold
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
29,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,99%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
28,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:21
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:51
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital