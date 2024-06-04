DAX 18.566 +0,9%ESt50 5.032 +1,6%MSCI World 3.454 +0,0%Dow 38.726 +0,0%Nas 17.071 +1,3%Bitcoin 65.589 +1,1%Euro 1,0864 -0,1%Öl 77,54 +0,5%Gold 2.351 +1,0%
Inditex Aktie

45,60 EUR +1,56 EUR +3,54 %
STU
45,58 EUR +1,54 EUR +3,50 %
BTE
Marktkap. 136,98 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,18

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

RBC Capital Markets

Inditex Sector Perform

17:01 Uhr
Inditex Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
45,60 EUR 1,56 EUR 3,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal von 47 auf 48 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Absatz des Modekonzerns sei höher ausgefallen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er schraubte seine Prognosen für den Vorsteuergewinn der Geschäftsjahre 2024/25 und 2025/26 leicht nach oben./edh/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 08:59 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 08:59 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
44,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,60%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
45,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)