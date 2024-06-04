Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal von 47 auf 48 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Absatz des Modekonzerns sei höher ausgefallen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er schraubte seine Prognosen für den Vorsteuergewinn der Geschäftsjahre 2024/25 und 2025/26 leicht nach oben./edh/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 08:59 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 08:59 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
44,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,60%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
45,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
