Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Nikkei legt zu -- Berkshire Hathaway-Chairman verkauft Aktien -- Bayer gewinnt weiterere Glyphosat-Klage in den USA -- Petco, VW, Commerzbank im Fokus
Top News
Preise für Lithium, Kupfer, Nickel & Co. im Abschwung - Das sind die Gründe Preise für Lithium, Kupfer, Nickel & Co. im Abschwung - Das sind die Gründe
Morgan Stanleys Top-Europa-Picks: Diese europäischen Aktien sind einen Blick wert Morgan Stanleys Top-Europa-Picks: Diese europäischen Aktien sind einen Blick wert
49,04 EUR +0,55 EUR +1,13 %
49,18 EUR +0,87 EUR +1,79 %
Marktkap. 144,91 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,97

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Deutsche Bank AG

Inditex Sell

10:41 Uhr
Inditex Sell
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
49,04 EUR 0,55 EUR 1,13%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 37 auf 41 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Spanier hätten einmal mehr solide Ergebnisse vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Er erwähnte aber auch die hohe Bewertung der Aktien./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.09.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.09.2024 / 08:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sell

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
48,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,85%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
49,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,39%
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

