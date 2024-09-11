Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 37 auf 41 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Spanier hätten einmal mehr solide Ergebnisse vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Er erwähnte aber auch die hohe Bewertung der Aktien./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.09.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.09.2024 / 08:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sell
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
48,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,85%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
49,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
