ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Inditex vor Jahreszahlen von 23,00 auf 23,50 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen in Europa habe er seine Schätzungen für das Schlussquartal 2020 sowie für das laufende Quartal gekürzt, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten für den Rest des Jahres seien ungewiss. Das leicht abgehobene Kursziel begründete Irwin mit höheren Schätzungen für 2021/22. Die mittelfristigen Herausforderungen seien allerdings beträchtlich./gl/ag