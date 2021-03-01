  • Suche
Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

28,07EUR
-0,13EUR
-0,46%
14:36:14
XETRA
28,20EUR
-0,03EUR
-0,11%
15:08:30
BTE
01.03.2021 14:46

Inditex Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Inditex vor Jahreszahlen von 23,00 auf 23,50 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen in Europa habe er seine Schätzungen für das Schlussquartal 2020 sowie für das laufende Quartal gekürzt, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten für den Rest des Jahres seien ungewiss. Das leicht abgehobene Kursziel begründete Irwin mit höheren Schätzungen für 2021/22. Die mittelfristigen Herausforderungen seien allerdings beträchtlich./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2021 / 23:28 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 05:03 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Underperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
23,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
27,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
28,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,28%
Analyst Name:
Simon Irwin 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

01.03.21 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11.02.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.12.20 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.12.20 Inditex Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

-3,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,46%
Ø Kursziel: 27,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
Morgan Stanley
18,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
31,00 €
Barclays Capital
26,00 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
30 €
Bernstein Research
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29 €
RBC Capital Markets
27 €
Credit Suisse Group
24 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,46%
Ø Kursziel: 27,10
Aktuelle Analysen

13:41 Uhr KRONES Halten
12:52 Uhr HSBC buy
12:50 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:48 Uhr Stellantis overweight
12:47 Uhr Stellantis buy
12:47 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:47 Uhr Siemens Healthineers buy
12:47 Uhr Stellantis Verkaufen
12:32 Uhr Merck Hold
12:22 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
12:21 Uhr HelloFresh buy
12:20 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
12:16 Uhr KION GROUP buy
12:14 Uhr Bayer buy
11:56 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:53 Uhr BASF Neutral
10:46 Uhr Valeo SA buy
10:39 Uhr Continental buy
09:39 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
09:07 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
07:42 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
07:03 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:02 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
07:01 Uhr Kering overweight
06:56 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
06:55 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
06:55 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight
06:49 Uhr Siemens buy
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
02.03.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
02.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral
02.03.21 SAFRAN buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 ExxonMobil buy
02.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
02.03.21 PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten
02.03.21 SAFRAN Neutral
02.03.21 Henkel vz. Neutral
02.03.21 Valeo SA overweight
02.03.21 AIXTRON Halten
02.03.21 BASF Halten
02.03.21 Danone Underperform
02.03.21 Sanofi Sell
02.03.21 Airbus Hold
02.03.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 Fraport buy
02.03.21 Danone buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy

Top-Rankings

