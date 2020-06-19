finanzen.net

National Grid Aktie WKN: A2DQWX / ISIN: GB00BDR05C01

10,86EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,70%
17:29:05
STU
9,74GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,10%
18:47:08
LSE
23.06.2020 17:41

National Grid Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für National Grid nach einer Online-Analystenveranstaltung auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1010 Pence belassen. Mit Blick auf die anstehende Strompreis-Regulierungsrunde in Großbritannien sei der Versorger in einer besseren Position als acht Jahre zuvor, schrieb Analyst Mark Freshney in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 12:22 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: National Grid Outperform

Unternehmen:
National Grid plc		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
10,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
9,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,06%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
9,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,70%
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,98 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu National Grid plc

17:41 Uhr National Grid Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.06.20 National Grid buy UBS AG
19.06.20 National Grid Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.06.20 National Grid overweight Barclays Capital
18.06.20 National Grid overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele National Grid Aktie

+2,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,49%
Ø Kursziel: 9,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
9
9,5
10
10,5
Jefferies & Company Inc.
9 £
HSBC
11 £
Bernstein Research
11 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
9 £
Barclays Capital
10 £
RBC Capital Markets
10 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10,00 £
UBS AG
10 £
Credit Suisse Group
10 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11 £
Deutsche Bank AG
9 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,49%
Ø Kursziel: 9,98
alle National Grid plc Kursziele

