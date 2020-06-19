|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
National Grid plc
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
10,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
9,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,06%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
9,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,98 £
