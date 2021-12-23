ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Philips von 53 auf 52 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Von der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus und entsprechenden Restriktionen in Europa dürfte auch der Medizintechnikkonzern betroffen sein, schrieb Analyst Matthew Taylor in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im vierten Quartal 2021 dürfte das die Ergebnisse belastet haben. Der Aktienkursverfall spiegele aber bereits ein "Worst Case" Szenario wider./bek/edh