Philips Aktie

33,54EUR
-0,30EUR
-0,87%
15:45:38
STU
33,63EUR
+0,45EUR
+1,36%
15:34:00
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

04.01.2022 15:16

Philips Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Philips von 53 auf 52 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Von der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus und entsprechenden Restriktionen in Europa dürfte auch der Medizintechnikkonzern betroffen sein, schrieb Analyst Matthew Taylor in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im vierten Quartal 2021 dürfte das die Ergebnisse belastet haben. Der Aktienkursverfall spiegele aber bereits ein "Worst Case" Szenario wider./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.12.2021 / 21:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.12.2021 / 21:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Buy

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
52,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
33,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
53,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
33,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,06%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Taylor 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

15:16 Uhr Philips Buy UBS AG
13:11 Uhr Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.12.21 Philips Outperform Bernstein Research
21.12.21 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.21 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+37,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,69%
Ø Kursziel: 46,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Deutsche Bank AG
36,00 €
Barclays Capital
52 €
Bernstein Research
45,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
36 €
UBS AG
52,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
42,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
52,00 €
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,69%
Ø Kursziel: 46,17
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:27 Uhr Philips Buy
14:14 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
14:14 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
14:10 Uhr Deutsche Post Outperform
14:05 Uhr BASF Buy
13:35 Uhr BAT Outperform
13:14 Uhr Shell B Outperform
12:57 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
12:56 Uhr ASOS Outperform
12:55 Uhr BBVA Outperform
12:51 Uhr Amazon Outperform
12:43 Uhr Enel Outperform
12:41 Uhr Daimler Buy
12:39 Uhr Ryanair Reduce
12:37 Uhr SYNLAB Neutral
12:25 Uhr Pernod Ricard Buy
12:23 Uhr Philips Neutral
12:23 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Overweight
12:22 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
11:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
11:37 Uhr Fresenius Neutral
11:35 Uhr Siemens Energy Neutral
11:00 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
10:59 Uhr Pernod Ricard Overweight
10:59 Uhr Daimler Overweight
10:36 Uhr Continental Buy
10:34 Uhr GRENKE Hold
08:46 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
08:44 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
08:43 Uhr Novartis Underweight
08:36 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
08:19 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
08:17 Uhr Bayer Overweight
08:15 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
08:13 Uhr Roche Outperform
08:13 Uhr Novo Nordisk Outperform
08:12 Uhr Merck Market-Perform
08:07 Uhr Roche Neutral
08:06 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
07:55 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
07:55 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
07:37 Uhr Bayer Buy
07:36 Uhr Merck Overweight
03.01.22 T-Mobile US Overweight
03.01.22 Daimler Overweight
03.01.22 ExxonMobil Buy
03.01.22 Tesla Buy
03.01.22 PVA TePla Buy
03.01.22 T-Mobile US Outperform
03.01.22 S&T Buy

