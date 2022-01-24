  • Suche
Philips Aktie

28,86EUR
+0,74EUR
+2,61%
13:30:49
STU
28,81EUR
+0,73EUR
+2,60%
12:42:24
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

25.01.2022 14:01

Philips Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips nach dem Ausblick auf 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Der für das laufende Jahr avisierte Umsatz habe knapp unter der Konsensschätzung gelegen, schrieb Analyst Matthew Taylor in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das vom Medizintechnikkonzern formulierte Gewinnziel (Ebita) für 2022 sei deutlicher unter der durchschnittlichen Analystenprognose geblieben./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 02:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 02:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Buy

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
28,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
70,08%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
28,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69,81%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Taylor 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

12:11 Uhr Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.01.22 Philips Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
24.01.22 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.22 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot -- ifo-Index über Erwartungen -- EVOTEC kooperiert mit Boehringer -- IBM mit starkem Umsatzsprung -- Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse im Fokus
Bosch und Volkswagen arbeiten zusammen an Auto-Software. MSC will mit Lufthansa als Partner bei ITA einsteigen - Offerte "sehr überzeugend". JPMorgan senkt NEL-Kursziel. Unilever baut Organisation um - 1.500 Stellen werden abgebaut. Home24 verfehlt Umsatzziel für 2021 - Home24-Aktie rutscht weiter ab. Ericsson steigert operatives Ergebnis stärker als erwartet. NFT-Auktion von Beatles-Andenken aus Sammlung von Julian Lennon.
11:56 Uhr
Israel's Siklu teams with Philips unit on smart streetlights (Globes)
09:05 Uhr
Philips Hue: Kaminfeuer und Kerzenlicht in der App (Heise)
06:39 Uhr
Philips hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
24.01.22
Medizintechnik: Philips rechnet erst im Sommer mit Wachstum (Handelsblatt)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen schwer angeschlagen - Angst vor Fed und Ukraine-Krieg (Dow Jones)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen gehen in freien Fall über (Dow Jones)
24.01.22
Philips Hue: Signify zeigt neues Outdoor-Produkt und bringt neue Funktion (Golem.de)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus - Geldpolitik und Ukraine belasten (Dow Jones)
mehr Philips N.V. News
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+42,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,92%
Ø Kursziel: 41,24
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
Deutsche Bank AG
35,00 €
UBS AG
49,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
32,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
36 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
Barclays Capital
46,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,92%
Ø Kursziel: 41,24
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

