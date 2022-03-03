  • Suche
Philips Aktie

28,77EUR
+0,76EUR
+2,71%
15:56:13
XETRA
28,08EUR
+0,09EUR
+0,30%
12:23:33
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

11.03.2022 15:21

Philips Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Philips nach der jüngsten Pressemitteilung über zurückgerufene Atemtherapiegeräte auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Es habe kaum neue Informationen gegeben, schrieb Analystin Lisa Bedell Clive in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Es müsse weiter gewartet werden auf Testdaten, die dann wohl im zweiten Quartal vorliegen dürften./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2022 / 07:57 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Outperform

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
29,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,94%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
28,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,53%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Bedell Clive 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,52 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


Kursziele Philips Aktie

+40,87%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,87%
Ø Kursziel: 40,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
32,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Barclays Capital
46,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
35,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
UBS AG
49,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,87%
Ø Kursziel: 40,52
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

