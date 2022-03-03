NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Philips nach der jüngsten Pressemitteilung über zurückgerufene Atemtherapiegeräte auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Es habe kaum neue Informationen gegeben, schrieb Analystin Lisa Bedell Clive in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Es müsse weiter gewartet werden auf Testdaten, die dann wohl im zweiten Quartal vorliegen dürften./ck/mis