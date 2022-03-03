|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
29,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,94%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
28,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,53%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Bedell Clive
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,52 €
|16:31 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:11 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.22
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|KW 22/10: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
|Die wohlhabendsten Prozent eines Landes Ab diesem Nettovermögen gehört man zu den reichsten 1 Prozent eines Landes. In Millionen Dollar.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
