Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Philips nach Zahlen von 15,40 auf 16,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Das Negative überwiege etwas das Positive, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Negativ sei der Auftragseingang gewesen./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 19:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 19:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
16,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
19,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,16%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
19,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
20,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
