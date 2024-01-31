DAX 16.879 -0,1%ESt50 4.644 -0,1%MSCI World 3.205 -1,0%Dow 38.150 -0,8%Nas 15.164 -2,2%Bitcoin 38.956 -1,1%Euro 1,0812 +0,0%Öl 81,22 -0,6%Gold 2.032 -0,3%
19,44 EUR -0,48 EUR -2,41 %
17,98 CHF -0,48 CHF -2,59 %
Marktkap. 18,03 Mrd. EUR

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Philips N.V.
19,44 EUR -0,48 EUR -2,41%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Philips nach Zahlen von 15,40 auf 16,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Das Negative überwiege etwas das Positive, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Negativ sei der Auftragseingang gewesen./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 19:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 19:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
16,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
19,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,16%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
19,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,68%
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
20,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

11:36 Philips Sell UBS AG
30.01.24 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
30.01.24 Philips Sell Deutsche Bank AG
30.01.24 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Philips Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.