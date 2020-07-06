NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Rio Tinto von "Underperform" auf "Sector Perform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 3600 auf 4200 Pence angehoben. Die Rahmenbedingungen für Eisenerz verbesserten sich, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sei die Dividendenrendite des Rohstoffkonzerns attraktiv./mf/mis