|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
42,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
45,77 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,24%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
45,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,68 £
