Rio Tinto Aktie

50,82EUR
-0,05EUR
-0,10%
11:44:20
XETRA
08.07.2020 11:41

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Rio Tinto von "Underperform" auf "Sector Perform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 3600 auf 4200 Pence angehoben. Die Rahmenbedingungen für Eisenerz verbesserten sich, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sei die Dividendenrendite des Rohstoffkonzerns attraktiv./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 19:53 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
45,77 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,24%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,29%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,68 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:41 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11:26 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.07.20 Rio Tinto verkaufen Credit Suisse Group
06.07.20 Rio Tinto buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-0,25%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,25%
Ø Kursziel: 45,68
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
Morgan Stanley
44,00 £
Barclays Capital
32,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
54,00 £
UBS AG
44,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
39,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
49,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,25%
Ø Kursziel: 45,68
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

