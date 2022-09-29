  • Suche
Roche Aktie

338,35EUR
+5,90EUR
+1,77%
13:56:51
L&S
331,60CHF
+9,50CHF
+2,95%
14:45:01
SWX

WKN: 855167 / ISIN: CH0012032048

04.10.2022 14:36

Roche Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Roche auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 300 Franken belassen. Seine Umfrage unter Neurologen habe gezeigt, dass mit den jüngsten positiven Daten zum Alzheimer-Medikament Lecanemab von Biogen eine Wettbewerbsbarriere geschaffen worden sei, die die positiven Aspekte der Veröffentlichung für Roches eigenes Mittel Gantenerumab überwiege, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Ein wichtiges Unterscheidungsmerkmal zwischen beiden Arzneien sei darüber hinaus das Sicherheitsprofil - hier falle der Vergleich ebenfalls zugunsten der Biogen-Arznei aus./tav/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2022 / 06:50 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche Hold

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
300,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
331,55 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
367,20 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

14:36 Uhr Roche Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14:21 Uhr Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.09.22 Roche Neutral UBS AG
29.09.22 Roche Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.09.22 Roche Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Roche Aktie

+10,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,75%
Ø Kursziel: 367,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
Morgan Stanley
370,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
375,00 CHF
Bernstein Research
400,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
444,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
380,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
375,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
400,00 CHF
UBS AG
328,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
300,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
300,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,75%
Ø Kursziel: 367,20
alle Roche AG (Genussschein) Kursziele

