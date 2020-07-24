|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
395,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
333,05 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,60%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
319,35 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,69%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
372,09 CHF
