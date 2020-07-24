finanzen.net

Roche Aktie WKN: 855167 / ISIN: CH0012032048

295,65EUR
-1,55EUR
-0,52%
15:08:18
L&S
319,35CHF
+0,45CHF
+0,14%
15:08:01
VIRTX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.07.2020 12:31

Roche overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Roche nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 395 Franken belassen. Der Umsatz des Pharmakonzerns habe im zweiten Quartal unter der Corona-Krise gelitten, aber die Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Chancen für eine Anhebung des Ausblicks seien aber sehr gering./mf/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Roche Genussscheine
Long
 CL9NEX 52,24
0,57
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL9NEX. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2020 / 07:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.07.2020 / 07:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche overweight

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
395,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
333,05 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,60%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
319,35 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,69%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
372,09 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

24.07.20 Roche overweight Barclays Capital
24.07.20 Roche Neutral Credit Suisse Group
24.07.20 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.07.20 Roche buy UBS AG
23.07.20 Roche overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Roche Aktie

+16,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,52%
Ø Kursziel: 372,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
330
340
350
360
370
380
390
400
Oddo BHF
390,00 CHF
UBS AG
380,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
370,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
360,00 CHF
Bernstein Research
380,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
395,00 CHF
HSBC
334,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
350,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
384,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,52%
Ø Kursziel: 372,09
alle Roche AG (Genussschein) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:10 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
13:04 Uhr SAP buy
13:03 Uhr Ryanair buy
11:48 Uhr Fraport Halten
10:14 Uhr Ryanair buy
10:13 Uhr SAP overweight
10:03 Uhr Apple overweight
10:02 Uhr Ryanair overweight
10:01 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
08:49 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Underweight
08:48 Uhr Airbus Neutral
08:48 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
08:47 Uhr SAP buy
24.07.20 JOST Werke overweight
24.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
24.07.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
24.07.20 Commerzbank Neutral
24.07.20 Vodafone Group overweight
24.07.20 Nestlé add
24.07.20 Unilever Sell
24.07.20 Siemens Healthineers Neutral
24.07.20 RELX Outperform
24.07.20 ASML NV buy
24.07.20 Amazon Outperform
24.07.20 AIXTRON Hold
24.07.20 Amadeus FiRe buy
24.07.20 Vodafone Group buy
24.07.20 Intel Underweight
24.07.20 Software Halten
24.07.20 Daimler Halten
24.07.20 AIXTRON Verkaufen
24.07.20 Intel Underperform
24.07.20 Iberdrola SA Outperform
24.07.20 UBS Equal-Weight
24.07.20 Roche overweight
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics overweight
24.07.20 RELX overweight
24.07.20 Intel buy
24.07.20 RELX Neutral
24.07.20 Telefonica Neutral
24.07.20 Bilfinger Neutral
24.07.20 Roche Neutral
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform
24.07.20 Evonik Outperform
24.07.20 Intel Outperform
24.07.20 Unilever Outperform
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral
24.07.20 Bayer Neutral
24.07.20 Unilever Neutral
24.07.20 Roche Conviction Buy List

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen