Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Scout24 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Der Internetportalbetreiber habe erwartungsgemäß abgeschnitten und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 06:22 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Scout24
Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
72,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,20%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
69,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
78,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|13:11
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.