Marktkap. 5,09 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,32

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

UBS AG

Scout24 Neutral

Scout24
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Scout24 von 72,00 auf 76,10 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Anzeigen-Portalbetreiber sei solide ins Jahr gestartet und auf Kurs, die Jahresziele zu erreichen, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 05:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 05:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Scout24		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
76,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
69,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,10%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
69,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,65%
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
78,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

