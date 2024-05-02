Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Scout24 von 72,00 auf 76,10 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Anzeigen-Portalbetreiber sei solide ins Jahr gestartet und auf Kurs, die Jahresziele zu erreichen, schrieb Analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 05:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 05:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Scout24
Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
76,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,10%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
69,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Jo Barnet-Lamb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
78,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|11:51
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:51
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:36
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:51
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:51
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:36
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:51
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:51
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|11:51
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:36
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.24
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.