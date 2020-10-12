|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
33,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
28,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,34%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
28,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Sebastien Sztabowicz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,56 €
