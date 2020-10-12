  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

28,76EUR
-0,19EUR
-0,66%
17:45:02
FSE
28,65EUR
-0,37EUR
-1,27%
17:45:05
GVIE
22.10.2020 13:31

STMicroelectronics buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Chipkonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten seine Erwartungen verfehlt und jene des Marktes nur erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal sei allerdings stärker als gedacht./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

13:31 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
10:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
10:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+9,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,74%
Ø Kursziel: 31,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
24
26
28
30
32
34
Credit Suisse Group
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
33,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Barclays Capital
34,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
UBS AG
32 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,74%
Ø Kursziel: 31,56
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

