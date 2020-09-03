finanzen.net
Investieren wie Warren Buffett? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in den Solactive Omaha Alpha Index investieren könnten.-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

25,26EUR
+0,91EUR
+3,74%
15:32:48
STU
25,15EUR
+0,82EUR
+3,38%
17:21:52
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
10.09.2020 10:41

STMicroelectronics buy (Oddo BHF)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat STMicroelectronics von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 25 auf 33 Euro angehoben. Das Segment der Automobilhalbleiter erhole sich schneller als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Stephane Houri in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dabei verwies er unter anderem darauf, dass auf den Bereich Automotive rund 30 Prozent der Umsätze von STMicro entfallen. Zudem schrieb Houri, dass sich auch die Aussichten für den Halbleiterhersteller wieder zusehends aufhellten./mf/ck

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 CL9TS6 4,30
5,89
BEST Unlimited Bull auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SB82AU 9,45
0,27
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL9TS6, SB82AU. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / 08:48 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / 08:51 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Oddo BHF		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
24,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
32,64%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
25,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,64%
Analyst Name:
Stephane Houri 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

10:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy Oddo BHF
03.09.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.08.20 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
31.07.20 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+11,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,77%
Ø Kursziel: 28,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,77%
Ø Kursziel: 28,23
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:18 Uhr Peugeot buy
15:04 Uhr Deutsche Telekom kaufen
14:28 Uhr freenet Sell
14:22 Uhr Alstom buy
14:19 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
14:17 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
13:03 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
12:20 Uhr Rio Tinto Underperform
12:15 Uhr thyssenkrupp Outperform
11:49 Uhr Corestate Capital add
11:48 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) overweight
11:47 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
11:46 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
11:38 Uhr ASML NV overweight
11:38 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen overweight
11:37 Uhr Vonovia overweight
11:36 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
11:34 Uhr Intel overweight
11:34 Uhr TRATON buy
11:30 Uhr thyssenkrupp Halten
11:30 Uhr Fielmann Halten
10:49 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
10:08 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
10:07 Uhr CRH Underweight
10:06 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:04 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
10:04 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
10:03 Uhr Infineon Neutral
09:55 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
09:28 Uhr BASF Neutral
08:54 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
08:35 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
08:29 Uhr LEG Immobilien overweight
08:28 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG overweight
08:13 Uhr Valeo SA buy
08:12 Uhr Schaeffler buy
08:07 Uhr Continental Hold
08:03 Uhr Covestro Sell
06:50 Uhr Novartis buy
09.09.20 WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09.09.20 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
09.09.20 Schaeffler overweight
09.09.20 EVOTEC Outperform
09.09.20 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
09.09.20 Apple overweight
09.09.20 JCDecaux buy
09.09.20 Pfizer Outperform
09.09.20 BMW Neutral
09.09.20 Porsche buy
09.09.20 Hannover Rück Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November steht vor der Tür - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen