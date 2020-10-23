ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einem Treffen mit Managern auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Das vom Chipkonzern signalisierte Vertrauen und die Umsatzentwicklung seien ermutigend, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. An seinen mittelfristigen Schätzungen nahm er allerdings nur begrenzte Änderungen vor. Angesichts dessen, dass die Erholung noch im frühen Stadium sei, bleibe er positiv gestimmt für die Aktie./tih/bek