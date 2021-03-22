ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Die Geschäftszahlen europäischer Halbleiterkonzerne für das erste Quartal dürften insgesamt "in-line" bis besser als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Mittelpunkt des Interesses sollten die anhaltenden Versorgungsengpässe bei Chips stehen, und wie sie sich auf die Fähigkeit der Unternehmen auswirken, die Nachfrage in zahlreichen Absatzmärkten zu decken./edh/mis