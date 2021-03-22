  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

33,14EUR
+0,34EUR
+1,02%
14:05:01
XETRA
33,09EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,12%
14:46:53
BTE
14.04.2021 13:51

STMicroelectronics Neutral (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Die Geschäftszahlen europäischer Halbleiterkonzerne für das erste Quartal dürften insgesamt "in-line" bis besser als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Mittelpunkt des Interesses sollten die anhaltenden Versorgungsengpässe bei Chips stehen, und wie sie sich auf die Fähigkeit der Unternehmen auswirken, die Nachfrage in zahlreichen Absatzmärkten zu decken./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 19:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
33,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,47%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
33,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,63%
Analyst Name:
David Mulholland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
37,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

13:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
10:31 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
22.03.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12.03.21 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
25.02.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+12,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,60%
Ø Kursziel: 37,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
30
32
34
36
38
40
42
Credit Suisse Group
39,00 €
Morgan Stanley
34 €
Deutsche Bank AG
40,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
UBS AG
35,00 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,60%
Ø Kursziel: 37,31
