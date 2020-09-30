finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

27,84EUR
+1,81EUR
+6,95%
12:40:08
STU
27,26EUR
+0,96EUR
+3,65%
09:07:17
GVIE
01.10.2020 11:26

STMicroelectronics overweight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Umsatzzahlen und einem optimistischeren Ausblick auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Die Erlöskennziffern des Halbleiterkonzerns zum dritten Geschäftsquartal seien besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sowie die erhöhten Jahresziele dürften zu steigenden Analystenschätzungen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 führen und damit die Aktie stützen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 07:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 07:47 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics overweight

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
27,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,92%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
27,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,53%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

