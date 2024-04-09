Frankreich erhöht Beteiligung an Essilorluxottica - Zeitung
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Das staatliche französische Finanzinstitut Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) hat laut einem Zeitungsbericht mehr als 600 Millionen Euro in Essilorluxottica investiert und hält nun 2,4 Prozent an dem Brillenhersteller. Damit erhöhe sich Frankreichs Beteiligung an Essilorluxottica auf insgesamt 4 Prozent, berichtet die italienische Zeitung Il Sole24 Ore.
Essilorluxottica und Caisse des Depots waren nicht umgehend für eine Stellungnahme zu erreichen.
