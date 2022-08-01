MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen

Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie musste um 12:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,2 Prozent auf 166,00 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der MTU Aero Engines-Aktie ging bis auf 164,20 EUR. Bei 165,45 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der MTU Aero Engines-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 65.347 Stück gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 221,10 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.02.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der MTU Aero Engines-Aktie liegt somit 24,92 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 05.07.2022 auf bis zu 159,40 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,14 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 220,50 EUR.

MTU Aero Engines ließ sich am 27.07.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 2,14 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,08 EUR je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 30,33 Prozent auf 1.289,00 EUR. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 989,00 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 27.10.2022 dürfte die Q3 2022-Bilanz von MTU Aero Engines veröffentlicht werden. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q3 2023-Bilanz auf den 26.10.2023.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass MTU Aero Engines einen Gewinn von 7,86 EUR je Aktie in der Bilanz 2022 stehen haben dürfte.

